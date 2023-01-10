She made straightforward requests. She gave pep talks. She tried her hand at humor.Last week, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois took yet another tack in urging the occupants of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago and the Stanley J. Roszkowski U.S. Courthouse in Rockford to continue to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.Pallmeyer emailed a “Dear Friends and Colleagues” letter on Thursday detailing the number of people who had tested positive for …