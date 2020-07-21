A state appeals panel revived $9.75 million attorney fee claim, finding the results-based bonus in a divorce case was enforceable.The 1st District Appellate Court rejected arguments that the tab was contingent upon a particular result, and thus, an ethical violation.Contingency fees are generally prohibited in dissolution proceedings due to fears they would make compromises too difficult. But the panel in this case, which stemmed from a dispute between Grund & Leavitt P.C., and former client Richard Stephenson, held …