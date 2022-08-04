A man seeking to collect $1 million over a policy limit did not make his case against the insurer of the owner of a nightclub where he was blinded in one eye when another patron threw a bottle at him, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court affirmed a circuit court ruling that Orlando Valdez did not sufficiently allege that the insurance company had a duty to settle the underlying action, that it acted in bad faith and that his settlement demand created a conflict of interest between the …