R. Kelly does not have to pay a $4 million default judgment to a woman who alleged he had a sexual relationship with her while she was a minor, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that Kelly was not given pertinent documents related to his representation and deadlines for the case and that the judgment was correctly voided.Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan delivered the judgment of the court.Heather Williams sued Kelly in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging sexual abuse pursuant to the …