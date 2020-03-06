SPRINGFIELD — In its first move since adopting 12 procedural rules last month, a special Illinois House committee Thursday approved a complaint that provides legal context to challenges to Democratic state Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado’s appointment to the seat formerly held by Rep. Luis Arroyo.The nine-member Qualifications Challenge Committee, created last month under House rules, unanimously approved an amended petition filed by Illinois House Minority Leader James B. Durkin.Arroyo’s “substantial and …