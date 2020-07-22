An appeals court will keep the brakes on a demolition of the nearly 125-year-old Rock Island County Courthouse.The 3rd District Appellate Court ruled that, for now, a state historic preservation law prevents local authorities from dismantling the facility built in 1896.The Rock Island County Board and Rock Island County Public Building Commission, along with then-chief judge Walter D. Braud of 14th Judicial Circuit Court, started taking steps to remove the structure in 2017, declaring it to be in disrepair, too costly to …