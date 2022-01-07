Brett Kimberlin, who was found guilty of planting explosives that injured two people near Indianapolis in 1978, lost his bid in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to have several convictions overturned.Kimberlin was charged with trying to obtain counterfeit government documents in 1979. He was eventually also charged in the Speedway, Indiana, bombings.He was convicted of several felonies both related and unrelated to the bombings, including impersonating a federal officer under U.S.C. Section 912. He completed his …