A state appeals panel dismissed a provisional appeal in a defamation suit stemming from the hack of Sony Pictures in 2014.The 1st District Appellate Court ruled it did not have the authority to review whether Illinois or California law applied in a woman’s case against the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, which she claims unfairly tied her in its reporting to the sabotage.The panel noted the Illinois Supreme Court rule for interlocutory appeals dealing with the Citizen Participation Act is narrow and doesn’t …