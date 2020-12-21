A judge polling a jury exerted “impermissible pressure” on a member who replied “forced into” when asked if he agreed with the guilty verdict announced by the foreperson, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote U.S. District Judge Theresa L. Springmann of the Northern District of Indiana should have called an immediate sidebar with counsel after Juror 32 made his “startling” statement.Instead, Springmann pressed the juror about his answer, the court wrote.She again asked the juror if the …