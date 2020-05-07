A proposed class-action lawsuit accusing a business that operates fingerprint-controlled vending machines of violating users’ privacy belongs in federal court, an appeals court held.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week rejected the argument that Compass USA Inc.’s purported failure to make disclosures required by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act were mere procedural violations that did not cause any actual injuries.

Ruling on a matter of first impression, the court held a failure to make the disclosures or to obtain written permission before collecting fingerprints or other biometric data “leads to an invasion of personal rights that is both concrete and particularized.”

And such an injury-in-fact is among the factors that support a plaintiff’s standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution, the court wrote.

The court overturned a ruling by U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall sending the suit to Cook County Circuit Court.

Compass is a North Carolina-based food services company that operates restaurants and cafeterias at sites that include hospitals, schools and museums.

Plaintiff Christine Bryant worked at a call center in Illinois, where the cafeteria installed a Smart Market vending machines owned and operated by Compass.

To use the kiosk, Bryant and her coworkers were required to scan their fingerprints into the Smart Market system to create user accounts. The employees then could buy food and beverages from the machines and add money to their accounts using one fingerprint.

In August 2019, Bryant filed her suit in Cook County Circuit Court.

Bryant alleged Compass violated Section 15(a) of BIPA by failing to make public a schedule for retaining fingerprints or its guidelines for destroying the fingerprints and other biometric identifiers it was collecting and storing.

Bryant also alleged Compass violated Section 15(b) of BIPA by failing to give her written notice that it was collecting and storing her fingerprint and failing to explain in writing why it was taking those actions.

And Bryant alleged Compass also violated Section 15(b) by failing to get her written authorization to collect, store and use her fingerprint.

In October, Compass removed the suit to federal court under the Class Action Fairness Act. Bryant asked Kendall to send the case back to state court, and she did in a late January ruling.

Bryant argued the federal court does not have subject matter jurisdiction because she did not suffer the kind of injury-in-fact needed to meet the federal requirement for Article III standing.

Both Illinois law and federal law require an injury-in-fact to support standing, but they define “injury-in-fact” differently.

Compass appealed Kendall’s ruling to the 7th Circuit.

In a reversal of the roles parties usually play in such disputes, defendant Compass argued the case should remain in federal court while Bryant maintained the matter belonged in state court.

In its opinion Tuesday, a panel of the 7th Circuit wrote three requirements must be satisfied to have Article III standing.

In addition to the requirement that the plaintiff suffered an injury-in-fact, the panel wrote, there must be a “causal connection” between the injury and the defendant’s alleged conduct and it must be likely that a favorable decision in the case will redress the injury.

The only requirement the parties dispute is whether Bryant suffered “an actual or imminent, concrete and particularized injury-in-fact,” Chief Judge Diane P. Wood wrote for the panel.

A concrete injury, she wrote, “must actually exist but need not be tangible.”

However, Wood continued, quoting Spokeo Inc. v. Robins, 136 S. Ct. 1540 (2016), the injury-in-fact requirement is not satisfied by “a bare procedural violation, divorced from any concrete harm.”

In his concurring opinion in Spokeo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “drew a useful distinction” between a concrete injury and a bare procedural violation, Wood wrote.

Thomas stated private plaintiffs who seek redress for a purported violation of their own rights are alleging they suffered a concrete injury, Wood wrote, while private plaintiffs who seek to vindicate the public’s rights are alleging the existence of a procedural violation.

“Applying Justice Thomas’s rubric, we have no trouble concluding that Bryant was asserting a violation of her own rights — her fingerprints, her private information — and that this is enough to show injury-in-fact without further tangible consequences,” Wood wrote.

“This was no bare procedural violation; it was an invasion of her private domain, much like an act of trespass would be.”

Wood wrote Bryant has standing to pursue her claim that Compass violated Section 15(b) by failing to notify her in writing why it was collecting her biometric information and failing to get her written consent.

“The judgment of Illinois’ General Assembly is that the sensitivity of biometric information and the risk of identity theft or other privacy or economic harm that may result from its dissemination, necessitates that people be given the opportunity to make informed choices about to whom and for what purpose they will relinquish control of that information,” Wood wrote.

However, she wrote, Bryant lacks standing to pursue her claim under Section 15(a) in federal court.

A private entity’s duty to make public their data-retention schedules and guidelines for destroying biometric data, she wrote, “is owed to the public generally, not to particular persons whose biometric information the entity collects.”

Joining the opinion were Judges Kenneth F. Ripple and Ilana Diamond Rovner.

The case is Christine Bryant v. Compass Group USA Inc., No. 20-1443.

Zachary C. Flowerree of Werman Salas P.C. argued the case before the 7th Circuit on behalf of Bryant.

Joseph C. Wylie II of K&L Gates LLP argued the case on behalf of Compass.

Neither side could be reached for comment.