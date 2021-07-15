A woman does not have a civil rights case against the government officials who seized her 37 cats and condemned her house while she was in the hospital, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive the lawsuit Sally Gaetjens filed against various employees — including police officers, firefighters and animal welfare workers — who worked for the city of Loves Park or Winnebago County.Gaetjens, who bred cats in her home, maintained the employees violated the Fourth Amendment’s …