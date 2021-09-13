Federal agents did not violate the Fourth Amendment when they used electronic devices to discover the addresses of websites visited by a man suspected and later convicted in a series of cyberattacks on W.W. Grainger, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that the agents conducted an illegal search by failing to get a warrant authorizing the installation of the pen registers and trap-and-trace devices used to monitor internet traffic into and out of Edward Soybel’s …