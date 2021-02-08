A judge excluded too much evidence that prosecutors want to introduce in the trial of a man charged with illegally possessing weapons, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week sent Samy M. Hamzeh’s case back to Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper of the Eastern District of Wisconsin to reexamine her pretrial evidentiary rulings.The court wrote Pepper ruled at least 60 times that evidence prosecutors maintain will help refute Hamzeh’s entrapment defense was irrelevant.But the evidence …