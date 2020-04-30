Chief Wiggum was not in hog heaven Wednesday.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive a lawsuit brought by a man who alleges his rights are being violated by a ban on bringing Chief Wiggum — a Guinea hog that provides emotional support — to beaches, parks and other public places.

In a nonprecedential order, the court held Kenneth Mayle does not have a case against the city of Chicago and other government entities and officials under the Americans with Disabilities Act or the equal protection clause.

A panel of the court conceded Title II of the ADA prohibits public entities from excluding or discriminating against anyone because of his or her disability.

But public entities are required to make only “reasonable modifications” to their policies or practices “to avoid discrimination on the basis of disability,” the panel wrote in a per curiam order, quoting an ADA regulation.

In typical cases, it wrote, a reasonable modification involves allowing a person with a disability to use a service animal.

And a service animal is defined as a dog or a miniature horse, the panel wrote.

“Other species of animals,” it wrote, quoting a regulation, “whether wild or domestic, trained or untrained, are not service animals for the purposes of this definition.”

Chief Wiggum weighs about 200 pounds, according to Mayle, and is about 24 inches tall at the head and about 50 inches long.

Mayle suffers from bipolar disorder and depends on Chief Wiggum to provide service and emotional support. Mayle says the hog provides massage therapy on his hands in response to anxiety attacks.

Chief Wiggum’s emotional support also makes it possible for him to follow his physician’s recommendation that he get physical exercise and spend time outside in order to mitigate his psychiatric condition, Mayle maintains.

Mayle takes Chief Wiggum on his bicycle rides, placing the hog in a modified shopping cart attached to the bike.

Mayle alleges he was repeatedly denied the right to bring the hog to places that included North Avenue Beach, Montrose Beach, Millennium Park and Grant Park, as well as parks maintained by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

He filed suit in September 2018 asking that Chief Wiggum be designated as a service animal on the same terms as dogs and miniature horses.

Defendants in the suit included the city of Chicago and the Chicago Park District. Other defendants were the Department of Natural Resources and the federal government.

U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber dismissed the suit in September 2019.

In affirming that decision, the 7th Circuit panel rejected Mayle’s equal protection claim as well as his ADA claim.

Mayle contends that limiting service animals to two species violates his right to equal protection.

The panel described Mayle’s argument as “fatally flawed.”

“We will sustain regulations that, like this one, do not involve a fundamental right or a suspect class so long as they are rational,” the panel wrote.

And the panel wrote Mayle’s complaint demonstrates a rational basis for limiting service animals in public spaces to dogs and miniature horses.

“He describes disorder (harassment from those who object to his hog) and disruption (police called to the scene) when he enters public places with his hog,” the panel wrote. “The government has a legitimate interest in maintaining social order and public safety.”

Panel members were Judges Ilana Diamond Rovner, Amy Coney Barrett and Amy St. Eve.

The case is Kenneth Mayle v. City of Chicago, et al., No. 19-3208.

Mayle represents himself in the case.

“I’m shocked two Trump and one H. W. Bush appointed judges can tell the difference between a miniature horse and a pig,” Mayle wrote in an email. “This judgment reeks of pig s--t.”

The city is represented by assistant corporation counsels Myriam Z. Kasper and Ellen W. McLaughlin.

“We are pleased the court agreed that there was no violation of the ADA,” Law Department spokeswoman Kathleen Fieweger said in a written statement.

Heather L. Keil and Christina Liu Rosenberg, both of the Chicago Park District’s Law Department, represent the district.

Nadine J. Wichern of the Illinois Attorney General’s office represents the Department of Natural Resources.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex H. Hartzler represents the federal government.

Representatives of the park district, natural resources department and U.S. attorney’s office either declined to comment or could not be reached for comment.