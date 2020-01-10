A city of Chicago employee who was disciplined for refusing to alter a report about a police shooting does not have a case for a violation of his First Amendment rights, a federal appeals court held. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week rejected the argument that Kelvin Lett’s refusal to put what he maintains was a lie into the report constituted protected speech. Citing Swetlik v. Crawford, 738 F.3d 818 (7th Cir. 2013), the court acknowledged a public employee’s speech is protected in certain …