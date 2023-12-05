A state appellate panel refused to revive a suit filed by hundreds of city of Chicago employees seeking lifetime healthcare benefits, writing that “any reviewing court would be hard pressed to find abuse” in the tossing of the case from Cook County Circuit Court.The case, filed by 337 current and former city employees, has been in litigation since 2013. The plaintiffs participate in one of four pension funds, including police, fire, municipal and laborers’ funds.In 1983, the Illinois Pension Code was …