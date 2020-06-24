Frank H. Easterbrook

The owner of a suburban indoor ice rink failed to state an antitrust claim against the organization that governs amateur hockey in Illinois, a federal appeals court held.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive a lawsuit accusing the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois of monopolizing the sport in violation of Section 2 of the Sherman Act.

Plaintiff Black Bear Sports Club Inc., which owns the Center Ice of DuPage ice rink in Glen Ellyn, maintains the association is preventing it from sponsoring a club at its facility by restricting sponsorship to nonprofit entities.

But the 7th Circuit on Monday ruled the monopoly claim “is frivolous, perhaps better called perverse.”

The remedy Black Bear sought is not a remedy for an antitrust violation, the court wrote.

“If Black Bear wanted the [a]ssociation dissolved or demoted to an advisory capacity, and competition among leagues or sponsors made the norm in amateur hockey,” Judge Frank H. Easterbrook wrote for a panel of the court, “that would be a genuine antitrust claim, but it does not appear to want anything of the sort.”

Instead, he continued, Black Bear asked to be admitted as a member of the association and allowed to sponsor a club. It also sought damages for its monetary losses, he wrote.

“In other words,” Easterbrook wrote, “Black Bear wants to use the Sherman Act to compel a cartel to admit a new member and distribute the monopoly profits differently.”

But that’s not what the Sherman Act was designed to do, Easterbrook wrote.

Citing cases that included Four Corners Nephrology Associates P.C. v. Mercy Medical Center, 582 F.3d 1216 (10th Cir. 2009), he wrote that “many decisions have held that the Sherman Act cannot be used to regulate cartels’ membership and profit sharing.”

Black Bear owns 10 rinks in the United States, including local sites in Glen Ellyn, Lincolnwood, Woodridge and Crestwood. The corporation also manages youth and junior hockey teams.

Black Bear sued the hockey association in December 2018. The suit included claims under federal and state antitrust law as well as a claim under Illinois law for tortious interference with prospective business relations.

In May 2019, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly dismissed the suit on the ground that Black Bear lacked standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution.

Kennelly found Black Bear lacked standing because it filed its suit before exhausting its private remedies by asking the association to admit it.

But in its opinion, the 7th Circuit panel wrote Black Bear was not required “to butt its head against a wall as a condition of standing.”

Seeking permission from the association to become a member and sponsor a club might mitigate damages, but is not necessary to establish standing, the panel wrote.

“The Constitution of the United States does not establish a general exhaustion-of-private-remedies obligation,” Easterbrook wrote. “No more does the Sherman Act.”

The panel affirmed Kennelly’s judgment after modifying it to dismiss the suit for failing to state a plausible federal claim.

The claims brought under Illinois law belong in state court, the panel wrote.

Joining the opinion were Judges William J. Bauer and Diane S. Sykes. The case is Black Bear Sports Club Inc., et al. v. Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois Inc., Nos. 19-2076 and 19-2450.

Paul Olszowka of Barnes & Thornburg LLP argued the case on behalf of Black Bear. He could not be reached for comment.

Matt Owen of Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Washington, D.C., office argued the case on behalf of the hockey association.

The association also is represented by James H. Mutchnik of Kirkland’s Chicago office.

“We are pleased the court affirmed dismissal of this case,” Mutchnik said in a statement. “The volunteers of AHAI can now fully focus on providing opportunities for youth hockey in Illinois.”