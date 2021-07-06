A Wisconsin man failed to present enough evidence to pursue his claim that Champion Petfoods uses false and misleading representations to market its dog food, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive Scott Weaver’s proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Champion of violating the Wisconsin Deceptive Trade Practices Act.The suit maintained that a reasonable consumer is likely to be misled by various statements on the packaging for Champion’s Orijen brand dog food.The packaging for …