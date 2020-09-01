A consumer fraud suit alleging Walgreens deceptively marketed USB flash drives was properly dismissed, a southern Illinois appeals panel ruled.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed this week that the products used a measurement of “gigabytes” authorized by a federal regulator, which offered safe harbor.Justice James “Randy” R. Moore authored the nine-page decision, writing that the National Institute of Standards and Technology indicated its preference for the decimal counting system to tabulate file size more than …