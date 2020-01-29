A truck stop had no duty to protect a woman from an giant roll of toilet paper that allegedly fell from the top of a bathroom stall door and injured her, a state appeals panel ruled this week.A 5th District Appellate Court majority reversed a $560,000 jury award to a woman who sued a Pilot station in East St. Louis after the paper roll struck her on the head, causing two herniated disks that required surgery.In a 27-page majority decision this week, Justice James R. Moore Jr. wrote the incident was not foreseeable enough …