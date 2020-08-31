A personal-injury suit against a trucking company for a collision in northwest Indiana has no home in Illinois courts, a state appeals panel ruled.The 1st District Appellate Court found neither Lily Transportation Co. nor its driver, Shane Lignar, could be sued in Cook County for the incident, in which Lignar allegedly struck a person in a parking lot in Munster, Ind.The panel on Friday ruled there was no evidence that either specific or general jurisdiction was applicable in the case.“In the absence of any evidence …