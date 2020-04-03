A police process of checking individuals for outstanding warrants does not run afoul of the constitution, a federal panel has held.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected claims by a group of panhandlers that “warrant checks” or “name checks” by the Chicago Police Department violate the Fourth Amendment.

Citing both the broad mission of so-called Terry stops as well as the short amount of time it usually takes officers to check an identification card and determine if a subject has outstanding warrants, Judge Amy St. Eve wrote there was nothing unreasonable about the searches.

“Here, most [p]laintiffs testified that they estimated that warrant checks typically delayed the stops by anywhere from four to seven minutes,” she wrote in a 15-page opinion.

“No reasonable jury could find that this length of delay is objectively unreasonable in these circumstances, particularly when [p]laintiffs were unable to recall any of the specifics of their alleged encounters with police.”

The judges noted that merely asking for an identification card doesn’t amount to a Fourth Amendment seizure, the test for which is whether a “reasonable person” would feel free to end the encounter.

The plaintiffs, five residents who had been stopped a total of about 250 times between 2005 and 2015 for violating a panhandling ordinance, raised a genuine question as to whether they were seized because they testified that officers told them they’d be free to leave after the name check.

But there was no dispute their initial stops were reasonable because they were suspected of ordinance violations, and the panel wrote the officers did not need individualized suspicion beyond that because the stops under Terry v. Ohio have also been deemed to encompass “ordinary inquiries incident to the traffic stop.”

“As a warrant check is part of the ‘mission’ of a proper Terry stop, a delay to perform a warrant check is permissible without separate reasonable suspicion that an individual has an outstanding warrant against him, as long as that delay is reasonable,” St. Eve wrote.

The plaintiffs filed their claims in February 2019, citing 42 U.S.C. Section 1983 and arguing name checks too often are unrelated to the initial stop, result in unnecessary delays and are thus unconstitutional. According to the opinion, two-thirds of the roughly 3.3 million documented street encounters between Chicago police and citizens between 2010 and 2016 resulted in name checks.

They ultimately dropped claims against individual officers, but moved for summary judgment against the city itself. The city filed a cross-motion for summary judgment, and U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber granted it, ruling that if officers had reasonable suspicion to stop people like the panhandlers, they could permissibly detain and investigate the violation.

Not all the plaintiffs’ interactions with police came from panhandling. But some that did were suspected violations of the Aggressive Panhandling Ordinance, which, up until November 2018 when it was repealed, prohibited soliciting for money in certain areas, such as within 10 feet of bus stops, near ATMs or in restaurants.

None of them claimed the officers used force to detain them, which would turn the encounters into seizures. Some did testify they felt like they weren’t able to leave once the officers asked for an ID card and checked it against their databases, and that raised enough of an issue to analyze whether such potential seizures were reasonable.

But that’s where the plaintiffs’ arguments fell short, St. Eve wrote. Terry stops include inquiries “incident to the traffic stop,” she wrote, citing the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Rodriguez v. United States from 2015.

And although the plaintiffs claimed there’s a significant difference between cases such as Rodriguez and this one — namely, that it involves traffic stops rather than stops on foot — the panel here wrote that officers’ interests are similar in both scenarios.

“An officer detaining a pedestrian has an equally strong interest in knowing whether that individual has a violent past or is currently wanted on outstanding warrants,” they noted, citing a 2006 decision in a case from the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, United States v. Villagrana-Flores.

Despite not being per se unreasonable, a stop like the ones in this case could still become unconstitutional if prolonged to a certain extent, the panel noted. However, that wasn’t the case here, as one of the longest estimates of time any of the plaintiffs estimated they’d been detained was 15 minutes.

Durations of 10 to 20 minutes have been upheld multiple times by other circuit courts, the panel wrote.

“Plaintiffs have therefore failed to raise an issue of fact that they suffered underlying constitutional violations during stops where the officers had at least reasonable suspicion that Plaintiffs were engaged in criminal activity,” the panel wrote.

St. Eve, joined in the decision by Judges William J. Bauer and Frank H. Easterbrook, concluded that “because name checks of a reasonable duration performed when officers have reasonable suspicion of ongoing criminal activity do not violate the Fourth Amendment, Plaintiffs have failed to raise an issue of fact that they suffered an underlying constitutional violation.”

The decision in the case, John Hall et al. v. City of Chicago, No. 19-1347, published March 23.

Adele D. Nicholas, of the Law Office of Adele D. Nicholas, represented plaintiffs in the case. She could not be reached for comment.

Assistant Corporation Counsel Justin A. Houppert represented the city. A spokesperson for the law department said in a statement that the court was correct to end the lawsuit.

“The court correctly recognized that there was no basis to hold the [c]ity liable for name checks of persons stopped on the street, both because there was no evidence officers unreasonably extended any seizure and because reasonable suspicion to believe that a person is wanted on a warrant is not required for a name check,” said Kathy Fieweger, the law department spokesperson, in an email.

“Name checks provide an effective and reasonable means for the [c]ity to protect public and officer safety and, where needed, the welfare of people stopped.”