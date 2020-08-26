Nineteen years of assembly and sales records for an industrial pump at the center of a mesothelioma suit must remain under a protective order preventing widespread sharing, an state appeals panel has found.The 5th District Appellate Court upheld a Madison County judge’s order prohibiting the plaintiffs from using the information about the pumps, including whether they were shipped with asbestos-containing packing, beyond the litigation at issue.Justice James “Randy” R. Moore authored the eight-page opinion issued Monday, …