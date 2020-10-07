A federal appeals court Tuesday declined to clear the way for all Indiana voters to cast their ballots by mail in the Nov. 3 general election.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that requiring some — but not all — people to vote in person during the COVID-19 pandemic violates the equal protection clause by infringing on the right to vote of those prohibited from casting absentee ballots.The court also rejected the argument that allowing citizens who are 65 or older to cast their ballots by mail …