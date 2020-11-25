A male university student suspended for allegedly assaulting a classmate does not have a case for gender discrimination, a federal appeals court held.In a nonprecedential order last week, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive Trevor Johnson’s lawsuit accusing Marian University in Wisconsin of discriminating against him on the basis of his sex.Johnson failed to support his contention that an “anti-male, pro-feminist” culture at the university has led Title IX officials to favor female complainants, the …