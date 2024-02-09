The Illinois State Toll Highway Authority and various construction groups must face a lawsuit alleging that a lack of lane shift warning signs on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway caused a limousine crash that killed a woman.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that there was evidence to suggest that the lack of warning signs caused the crash and that it has not been conclusively determined if the limousine driver was speeding.Justice LeRoy K. Martin, Jr. delivered the judgment of the court.Michael Johnson and …