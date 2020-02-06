An appeals panel has reversed a $45.5 million verdict handed down after a 2010 oil spill in a far southwest suburb.The 3rd District Appellate Court on Jan. 31 ruled an oil company did not prove a leaky water line, and the company that maintained it, were to blame for the incident, writing that its case “amounts to smoke and mirrors.”Trial testimony showed the problem likely began decades ago, when the steel oil pipeline and the cast iron water line were first installed by the parties’ predecessors in …