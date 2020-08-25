A state appeals panel reversed a $50.3 million verdict for a boy who allegedly sustained brain injuries during birth.The 1st District Appellate Court ruled the trial court erred when the judge hearing motions excluded defense arguments about an autism diagnosis because they were filed too close to the trial date.While the panel ordered a new trial, the plaintiffs’ counsel told the Daily Law Bulletin the parties entered a high-low agreement “prior to publication of the opinion.” The high and low boundary amounts of the deal …