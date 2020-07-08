Citing Merriam-Webster’s dictionary and a statute that specifies certain protected spaces but not others, an appeals panel reversed a man’s conviction for robbing a train car.The 1st District Appellate Court this week threw out William Hopkins’ 7½-year prison sentence for burglary, ruling the evidence was not sufficient to convict him because the incident involved an intermodal container rather than a railroad car.Intermodal containers are used to store goods and can be stacked on ships, hitched to …