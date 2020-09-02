A state appeals panel overturned defense verdicts for a suburban hospital and a radiologist facing a medical-malpractice lawsuit.The 1st District Appellate Court ordered a new jury trial to determine whether the doctor and hospital are liable for a death caused by metastatic cancer.In May 2018, a Cook County jury entered defense verdicts against the hospital and doctor, but found an obstetrician and his employer were liable for $25 million in damages to the estate of a woman who died from an untreated tumor.But as the jury …