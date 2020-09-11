An inmate who alleges prison officials threatened him with retaliation when he complained that a fellow inmate posed a danger to him stated a claim for a violation of his First Amendment rights, a federal appeals court held.In a nonprecedential order, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the lawsuit Arthur Beatty Sr. filed against a counselor and a chaplain who work at the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton, Ind.A panel of the court acknowledged Beatty does not contend the counselor and chaplain have …