Citing fuzzy paperwork, an appeals court has ruled a woman may be able to hold a hospital liable for injuries her child sustained during birth.The Mount Vernon-based 5th District Appellate Court has reversed a judge’s decision that the patient should have known the doctor who delivered her twins was independent of the hospital.In a 30-page opinion earlier this month, the panel wrote there were still questions as to whether the physician and the hospital made it appear he was an agent of the institution rather than a …