A federal appeals court cleared the way for a transgender inmate to pursue a claim that a prison guard failed to protect her from a fellow prisoner.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week revived the Eighth Amendment claim Melissa Balsewicz brought against Sgt. Jonathan Pawlyk.Balsewicz alleges the other inmate threatened her in the showers at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Wisconsin two days before the attack.Although she pleaded with Pawlyk to tell a supervisor that she feared for her safety, he did …