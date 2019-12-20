An appeals court decision could reset the pretrial release process in light of confusion from a mandate to reduce cash bail.The 1st District Appellate Court last week ruled prosecutors must still file certain petitions and judges must still conduct a specific type of hearing to deny bail.Those requirements are still codified in the state bail statute. But Justice Mary L. Mikva wrote in an opinion last week that a Cook County general order two years ago — which aims to ensure defendants accused of less-serious crimes …