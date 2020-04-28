Mary K. Rochford

Illinois has jurisdiction over a food supplier in a suit alleging its buttery topping caused lung damage to a worker at a suburban gourmet popcorn shop.

The 1st District Appellate Court found that Ohio-based Gold Medal Products Co., which makes popcorn, cotton candy, snow cones and other concession-stand products can bring third-party claims against California-based Ventura Foods, which manufactures oils and dressings.

Both businesses sell their products nationally. Their dispute here began when a woman who worked at a shop in Historic Downtown Long Grove in the northwest suburbs claimed she developed respiratory problems after being exposed to the butter flavoring chemicals diacetyl and acetyl propionyl.

She sued Gold Medal, which sold the products to her employer, the former Long Grove Popcorn Shoppe. Gold Medal then filed for third-party contribution against multiple others, including Ventura, claiming it sold the company the products.

Citing multiple U.S. Supreme Court decisions, the 1st District on Friday found Gold Medal’s claim could proceed in Illinois because Ventura had sufficiently placed its products in the “stream of commerce” here.

“This is not the case of a single sale of a product to a customer who unilaterally takes the injury-causing product to a different state unbeknownst to the manufacturer; rather, all the evidence shows that Ventura has manufactured and delivered 40,000 pounds of popcorn products to Gold Medal 5-10 times a year for at least 25 years, which amounts to a yearly total of between 200,000 and 400,000 pounds, knowing that Gold Medal redistributes the popcorn products nationwide,” Justice Mary K. Rochford wrote in the 27-page opinion.

Ventura has enough contact with the Long Grove shop and other businesses to have personal jurisdiction in Illinois courts, she wrote.

Count VII of Gold Medal’s third-party complaint sought contribution against Ventura under the Joint Tortfeasor Contribution Act. Ventura moved to dismiss that claim, along with another one, for lack of jurisdiction, but it was rejected by Cook County Circuit Judge Edward S. Harmening in October 2019.

Ventura appealed, arguing Illinois’ long-arm statute did not apply to their situation. The panel looked to federal constitutional principles for guidance.

The court first cited the U.S. Supreme Court decision World-Wide Volkswagen Corp. v. Woodson in 1980 for its proposition on the “stream of commerce” theory, that a nonresident company that “delivers its products into the stream of commerce with the expectation that they will be purchased by consumers in the forum [s]tate” can be held liable for them.

From that precedent, Rochford wrote, an isolated sale may not create jurisdiction, but efforts to serve a state broadly would.

But the high court later split on the stream-of-commerce principle, with justices advancing both narrow and broader readings of actions that would amount to doing business in a certain forum.

The interpretation of the stream-of-commerce theory remained unsettled when the Illinois Supreme Court decided Russell v. SNFA in 2013. In that case, the state’s high court determined a French manufacturer who made aircraft parts could be sued in Illinois, finding it had sufficient minimum contacts under either a broad or narrow interpretation of the stream-of-commerce theory.

In that ruling, the justices clarified that the contact could not be based on a single sale and that the nonresident defendant must at least be aware its product is being marketed in the forum state.

Relying on testimony from multiple employees of both Ventura and Gold Medal in the record, Rochford, joined by Justices Thomas E. Hoffman and Mathias W. Delort, wrote that this case is similar to the Russell case.

“Similarly, in the present case, Ventura had sufficient minimum contacts with Illinois under the broad stream of commerce theory (1) where, for at least 25 years, it annually sold 200,000 to 400,000 pounds of its popcorn products to Gold Medal, knowing that Gold Medal redistributed those products nationwide, and (2) where the popcorn products allegedly causing plaintiff’s lung injuries reached Illinois as a result of the nationwide distribution network,” the panel wrote.

Rochford wrote that the evidence suggests Ventura’s conduct would qualify for jurisdiction in Illinois under a narrow stream of commerce rubric as well, noting claims that Ventura relabeled its oil product “Pop-n-Lite” as “Pop A Lot” for sale by Gold Medal. It also annually sells 6,000 pounds of product to clients in Illinois other than Gold Medal.

“Ventura has thus done more than simply place its popcorn products into the nationwide stream of commerce; it has also engaged in conduct purposefully directed at Illinois regarding those products, which is all that is required under the narrow stream of commerce theory to allow the circuit court to assert specific personal jurisdiction over Ventura with respect to count VII of Gold Medal’s amended third-party action for contribution,” the court wrote.

The panel concluded that the claims in Count VII “arose” from Ventura’s contacts in Illinois, that it has a factory in Thornton that it had been involved in other lawsuits in Illinois courts.

“On all these facts, we find that it would be reasonable to require Ventura to litigate count VII of Gold Medal’s amended third-party complaint for contribution in Illinois,” the panel concluded. “Accordingly, we affirm the circuit court’s order denying Ventura’s motion to dismiss count VII of Gold Medal’s amended third-party complaint for contribution.”

The court upheld Ventura’s motion to dismiss Count VIII, a claim by Gold Medal that Ventura had a duty to defend, indemnify or hold harmless for liability arising from purchasing Ventura’s products. The purchase orders contained a clause requiring claims over that language be brought in Ohio, and the panel here agreed it should be brought in Ohio.

Dennis J. Dobbels of Polsinelli’s Kansas City office represented Ventura in the case.

Katherine P. Decker, of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP, represented Gold Medal.

They could not be reached for comment.

The case is Karen M. Levy v. Gold Medal Products Co., 2020 IL App (1st) 192264.