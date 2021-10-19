A three-judge panel on Tuesday struck down the Illinois state legislative redistricting plan approved in June, holding the districts are malapportioned in violation of the one-person, one-vote requirement under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.The panel rejected the argument that the plaintiffs’ claims regarding the June proposal are moot because the General Assembly adopted a different plan last month.In a written opinion, the panel conceded that small variations in the population of districts are …