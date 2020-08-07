A lawsuit challenging billions of dollars in state bonds was dismissed prematurely, an appeals court has ruled.The 4th District Appellate Court this week found a taxpayer suit against the issuance of bonds to make pension and state health insurance payments should be allowed to proceed at the trial court.The Springfield-based panel wrote that the state law on suits brought by citizens to restrain officials from spending public money calls for an initial reasonableness check.If the suit is not malicious, frivolous or …