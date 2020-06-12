A group of plaintiffs complaining about noise from Chicago O’Hare International Airport filed their claims too late, an appellate panel found this week.

The 1st District Appellate Court ruled Bensenville residents affected by a runway that began operating in October 2013 exceeded the one-year window to argue inverse condemnation.

Justice Terrence J. Lavin authored an 11-page order, affirming a Cook County judge’s decision that the noise complaints were time-barred under the Local Governmental and Governmental Employees Tort Immunity Act.

The panel also rejected claims that the city of Chicago, whose Department of Aviation operates O’Hare, was estopped from using the statute of limitations because it made false representations about mitigating noise from the runway. Lavin noted the city installed sound insulation at plaintiffs’ homes, among other things, to reduce noise.

“In sum, we conclude that plaintiffs failed to show that their takings claim was timely filed within the [a]ct’s one-year statute of limitations period or that the [c]ity was equitably estopped from asserting that defense,” Lavin wrote in the unpublished order Wednesday.

“Accordingly, the circuit court properly granted summary judgment to the [c]ity on that basis.”

Cook County Associate Judge Thomas R. Mulroy granted the motion in December 2018, finding city experts showed the most significant change in air traffic and noise occurred the day the runway opened, Oct. 17, 2013, and there were no subsequent changes that would have extended the statute of limitations.

A class of 85 plaintiffs filed its claims in October 2015.

Section 8-101(a) of the tort immunity act states that civil actions against a municipality must be “commenced within one year from the date that the injury was received or the cause of action accrued.”

Inverse condemnation claims involve plaintiffs seeking pay for takings that occur without formal condemnation proceedings. Because Illinois courts have not definitively addressed when an avigation — the use of airspace — or takings claim accrues, and because the state’s takings clause in Article 1, Section 15 is patterned after the Fifth Amendment in the U.S. Constitution, the panel cited to a federal case for guidance.

The court cited a 2012 decision in Andrews v. United States from the U.S. Court of Federal Claims for the proposition that avigation takings accrue when the government “begins to operate aircraft regularly and frequently over a parcel of land at low altitudes, with the intention of continuing such flights indefinitely.”

To the extent a second claim could extend a statute of limitations, it would accrue when the government “increases the number of flights or introduces louder aircraft so as to sufficiently increase the scope of the original easement.”

The plaintiffs argued their testimony raised questions of fact over when the claims accrued. Lavin, joined by Justices James Fitzgerald Smith and Mary Ellen Coghlan, wrote the plaintiffs had been inconsistent as to when they believed the claims accrued.

“For example, plaintiffs’ response to the [c]ity’s motion to dismiss asserted that their claim accrued in ‘the Spring/Summer 2015,’ yet their briefs assert that it accrued ‘after October 1, 2014’ in “‘late 2014’ or ‘early to mid-2015,’” the panel noted.

Additionally, the panel wrote that the plaintiffs could not point to any factual assertions that the runway opening was not the reasonable date the claims would have accrued.

Some plaintiffs said as much in their deposition, with one plaintiff rating the noise level “at about a 9 or a 10 out of 10” when it first began operating, and another saying it got “way louder” when the runway first opened.

“This testimony clearly belies plaintiffs’ assertion that their takings claim did not accrue until the following year,” Lavin wrote.

The panel also ruled the plaintiffs forfeited a claim they could make their case under Section 13-205 of the Code of Civil Procedure, which has a five-year statute of limitations for “damages for an injury done to property,” because they didn’t argue it at the trial court.

Finally, Lavin wrote, they couldn’t invoke equitable estoppel if the plaintiffs didn’t point to any specific, affirmative actions or representations that they relied upon to their detriment.

“Here, plaintiffs have not shown, or argued, that there was an affirmative act by the [c]ity which they reasonably relied upon to delay filing their takings claim,” the panel wrote.

“Rather, they have argued that the [c]ity’s representatives made ‘repeated public promises and representations to [them] that the [c]ity was working on various initiatives to alleviate… the impact of the [r]unway.’ Plaintiffs, however, have not identified any specific initiatives that were allegedly promised by those representatives.”

Michael I. Leonard of LeonardMeyer LLP represented the plaintiffs in the case.

He said in an interview Friday that he is disappointed in the result and is considering an appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court. He said the plaintiffs knew the one-year limitation period would be an issue, but that they hoped the equitable estoppel claims would get more deference.

“The sad part is they did everything you would want people to do in terms of not running to the courthouse immediately and not filing suit,” Leonard said. “They worked with the city of Chicago and politicians and government officials to try to rectify the situation. That’s what you want people to do.”

He added that it was reasonable for citizens to wait and see how bad the runway noise would actually be before filing claims, and there was mixed testimony about when the noise became problematic.

Leonard said he didn’t fully appreciate the full scope of the noise issue until he went to Bensenville and met with the plaintiffs.

“I would just say it’s a real sad day for the citizens of Bensenville because they’ve really been through so much and they’ve been through so many levels of government red tape over the years and so many promises, and they’ve never gotten an ounce of relief,” he said. "So, those are the people I feel bad for.”

A spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said in an email that the city is “pleased with our victory” and that the panel “correctly decided this case.”

The case is Jack Riser, et al., v. City of Chicago, 2020 IL App (1st) 190143-U.