A federal appeals court Tuesday threw out a $44.7 million verdict the city of Chicago was ordered to pay after an off-duty police officer shot a friend in the head.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held then-officer Patrick Kelly was acting as a private citizen — not a public servant — when he fired the shot that left Michael LaPorta with a permanent disability.And to pursue a claim against the city under the Civil Rights Act, 42 U.S.C. Section 1983, for Kelly’s actions, LaPorta must first prove he was deprived of a …