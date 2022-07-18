A group of car owners lacks standing to pursue a class action suit over allegedly defective systems vulnerable to cyberattacks in certain Chrysler cars and trucks, a federal appeals court held.The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled the case was properly dismissed by U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle of the Southern District of Illinois, but said the judge incorrectly dismissed it with prejudice.The judgment was therefore modified to reflect a dismissal for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction, without the leave to …