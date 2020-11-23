A judge was too lenient when she sentenced a would-be terrorist to 16 years in prison for crimes that included trying to detonate a bomb in Chicago’s Loop, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week vacated the sentence U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman imposed on Adel Daoud and ordered that another judge resentence him.The court held the sentence was substantively unreasonable in light of Daoud’s offenses — attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, soliciting the murder of …