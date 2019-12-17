A man convicted of trying to kill a police officer has made a preliminary case that prosecutors unfairly struck black jurors from his trial, an appeals panel ruled Monday.In an unpublished order, the 1st District Appellate Court ruled Cook County prosecutors ran afoul of the precedent against using race as a factor in a peremptory challenge during William Wright’s August 2015 trial before Circuit Judge Joan Margaret O’Brien.Justice Carl Anthony Walker authored the decision, noting five of the state’s …