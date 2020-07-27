A Chicago police officer subjected to “virulent anti-Semitic abuse” on the job is entitled to the $540,000 in punitive damages a jury awarded him, a federal appeals court ruled.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week held Detlef Sommerfield presented enough evidence to support the jury’s finding he was the target of harassment and retaliation at the hands of now-retired sergeant Lawrence Knasiak.The vitriol Knasiak directed at Sommerfield, a panel of the court wrote, “invoked Hitler, the actions the Nazis took in …