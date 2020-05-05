A state appeals panel rejected a woman’s claim to a coyote that was seized from her by conservation police.

The 1st District Appellate Court declined an emergency request by a woman who argued her property rights were violated when state and local authorities forced her to relinquish four coyotes after her breeder’s permit expired.

The plaintiff, Tomi Tranchita, cared for abused and abandoned coyotes for years, and had a federal license as well as a state license as a fur-bearing mammal breeder. But after 2016, she did not renew the state license, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Cook County Animal Control raided her property and seized her four coyotes — Bella, Peyton, Sandy and Luna.

Tranchita filed a six-count complaint citing the Fourth and 14th Amendments, as well as a request for a preliminary injunction, arguing the coyotes’ lives were at-risk, that she deserved notice and a hearing prior to any seizure and that she had a property interest in the animals under her federal exhibitor’s license.

But Justice Sheldon A. Harris wrote in a 10-page decision Friday that state law generally prohibits people from keeping dangerous animals, and merely having a federal license is not a listed exception.

Harris noted Tranchita knew state law required her to renew her breeder’s license because she’d done it each of the five years between 2011 and 2016.

“Before the trial court was the fact that plaintiff did not have a valid fur-bearing mammal breeder permit at the time the IDNR seized her coyotes. Pursuant to the Wildlife Code, coyotes possessed without such a permit are contraband,” he wrote.

“Without a legitimate claim of entitlement to the property, plaintiff had no right to a property interest protected by due process when her coyotes were seized.”

Since the beginning of the case, three of the four coyotes in state captivity died of what was believed to be a viral infection. Luna is still at the Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation facility in Barrington.

Tranchita’s property, which included a fully fenced backyard where the coyotes were kept, was raided on April 24, 2019. She was told to sign relinquishment documents, and alleged she was told if she didn’t, “the coyotes would be euthanized or confined to a small space that ‘would kill them as a result of being traumatized and stressed,’” according to the panel’s written opinion.

She was cited for several violations of the Wildlife Code, including section 2.30 for trapping or capturing a coyote out of season and section 2.33(dd) for unlawfully retaining a coyote.

At the trial court hearing on her motion for injunctive relief, Cook County Associate Judge Franklin U. Valderrama ruled she did not have a protected property interest in the animal, nor did she show a likelihood of success on the merits, and thus denied the motion.

On appeal, Harris and Justices Joy V. Cunningham and Maureen E. Connors noted an injunction question is one of procedural due process, whether the plaintiff had a right to notice and a hearing before the state seized the coyotes.

Section 1 of the Domesticated Wild Animals Act covers animals “kept in enclosures and reduced to possession” as objects of ownership and title, as farm animals like cattle would be considered.

That definition also includes “fur bearing animals not native to this state,” and thus the law “clearly recognizes a property interest in coyotes,” the panel noted.

But the statute also explicitly states it shouldn’t be viewed as repealing or modifying the Wildlife Code. In that law, coyotes are also defined as “fur-bearing mammals.” The code states that “[b]efore any individual shall hold, possess or engage in the breeding or raising of live fur-bearing mammals, he shall first procure a fur-bearing mammal breeder permit.”

Tranchita argued Section 48-10(b) of the Criminal Code described a property interest for those, like her, who held a federal license. The provision generally states nobody should keep a “dangerous animal or primate” unless it’s in a specific facility, like a zoo, research lab or federally-licensed exhibit. The panel wrote that language doesn’t cover the plaintiff.

“Relevant here, section 48- 10(b) refers to ‘a right of property in’ a dangerous animal ‘at a properly maintained … federally licensed exhibit.’ There is no indication, however, that the mere possession of a federal exhibitor’s license satisfies this requirement,” Harris wrote.

“Furthermore, nothing in section 48-10(b) negates the requirement of section 3.25 of the Wildlife Code that a person possessing a coyote must have a fur-bearing mammal breeder permit.”

Tranchita also argued the IDNR never told her keeping the coyotes was illegal after her permit lapsed, and thus it should have been equitably estopped from taking them. But the panel cited her renewal of the $25 breeder permit between 2011 and 2016 as evidence she knew the law.

Finally, the panel denied the claim that the plaintiff since received a permit and should now be allowed possession of Luna. There was no evidence of the new permit presented at the trial court prior to this appeal.

“The only issue raised in this appeal is plaintiff’s procedural due process claim. Thus, we will not determine at this time whether plaintiff could or should regain possession of Luna, based on the fact she now has a valid permit, or on the merits of any pending claims in proceedings below,” Harris wrote.

The state was represented by Aaron T. Dozeman, an assistant attorney general.

The plaintiff was represented by Tracy A. McGonigle of Prime Law Group LLC in Woodstock, and attorney G. David Tenenbaum of Beverly Hills, Calif.

McGonigle said in an email this morning she is still discussing next steps in the case with her team.

The case is Tomi Tranchita v. The Department of Natural Resources, 2020 IL App (1st) 191251.