A Cook County prosecutor did not violate the Second Amendment by arguing that a man on trial for murder illegally possessed the handgun that fired the fatal shot, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive Wysingo Turner’s federal habeas petition that maintains the prosecutor’s questions and comments about the legality of keeping the gun in his car in Chicago infringed on his constitutional right to bear arms.Quoting the federal habeas statute, the 7th Circuit wrote a federal …