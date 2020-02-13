After missing the window to hire an attorney and file a court appearance, a $105,523 default judgment will stand, a state appeals panel affirmed last week.Finding there were no grounds to vacate the judgment or declare it void, the 1st District Appellate Court ruling upholds the award owed by insurance business AZM Group Inc. to Askew Insurance Group over a deal to sublease office space.In July 2017, Askew Insurance Group LLC sued AZM in Cook County Circuit Court alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.Askew …