A woman who sued her former husband for emotional distress after she learned he had hired private investigators to follow her for years does not have standing for the suit, a state appellate panel ruled.Stacy Goodman sued Dru Goodman in Lake County circuit court, claiming intentional infliction of emotional distress and abuse under the Illinois Domestic Violence Act of 1986.When her claims were dismissed by the circuit court, she appealed.In a written opinion Wednesday, a panel of the 2nd District Appellate Court upheld …