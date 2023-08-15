The City of Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation does not have to face a lawsuit alleging that it violated the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in relation to some of the city’s recycling programs, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the department conducted an adequate search for documents requested by the Chicago Recycling Coalition (CRC) and that it was not legally required to obtain allegedly missing documents from third-party sources. Two justices …