Downers Grove police violated the First Amendment rights of two men experiencing homelessness by repeatedly citing them for soliciting money from motorists, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Gettleman found an Illinois law and a since-repealed village ordinance were designed to single out panhandlers.The ordinance required anyone who wanted to solicit money to get a permit but exempted others if they were engaged in “political or religious activities.”The Illinois law …