A paralegal who alleges his poor vision and depression prompted the Social Security Administration to discriminate against him does not have a case under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a nonprecedential order Monday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive the lawsuit Kevin D. Miller filed after the Merit Systems Protection Board upheld his demotion to a lower-paying position.

Miller is not a “qualified individual with a disability” as defined by the ADA and, therefore, is not entitled to the statute’s protections, the court held.

An employee is a qualified individual, the court wrote, citing Taylor-Novotny v. Health Alliance Medical Plans, Inc., 772 F.3d 478 (7th Cir. 2014), only if he or she “is able to perform the essential functions of the job with a reasonable accommodation.”

Before his demotion, Miller was a paralegal specialist whose primary duty was to draft written opinions for administrative law judges concerning applications for disability benefits.

Miller maintains editing his drafts on a computer caused him headaches and blurry vision and made it difficult to complete his work.

His supervisor, however, eventually ordered him to stop printing his drafts and editing the paper copies by hand, Miller alleges. The administration contends Miller merely was advised, not ordered, to halt the practice.

Miller alleges his supervisor did not offer him any alternatives to working on the computer and did not ask for information about his limitations in order to conduct an assessment.

But in its per curiam order, a panel of the 7th Circuit wrote Miller was failing to meet the office’s productivity standard even before he stopped working from paper copies.

“Because Miller lacked evidence that he could perform the essential functions of his job with the requested accommodation, his claim fails,” the panel wrote.

The panel wrote Miller’s ADA claim based on his depression also fails.

Miller did not ask for any accommodation for that condition and testified he did not know of any accommodation that would have helped him, the panel wrote.

The panel affirmed U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee’s decision to grant summary judgment in favor of the Social Security Administration.

Miller was assigned to the administration’s Orland Park office in November 2014.

Under the office’s productivity standard, he was expected to spend about four hours writing a favorable decision and about eight hours writing a decision that was unfavorable or partially unfavorable.

Paralegal specialists in the Orland Park office each produced an average of 18 written decisions a month. In his second month in the office, Miller wrote three.

Miller’s supervisor, Ann Doorhy, referred him to the administration’s employee assistance program.

After rating Miller’s productivity “extremely poor” in an April 2015 performance review, Doorhy assigned him a mentor. In August 2015, Doorhy’s supervisor referred Miller for counseling.

Doorhy placed Miller on a 30-day improvement plan a few months later. After the 30 days passed, she placed him on a 120-day “opportunity to perform successfully” plan.

Miller’s productivity did not improve and he was demoted to senior case technician in January 2017.

After the Merit Systems Protection Board upheld Miller’s demotion, he filed a lawsuit seeking review of that decision. He appealed to the 7th Circuit after Lee grated summary judgment in favor of the administration.

In most cases, only the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit can hear appeals from board decisions. The 7th Circuit had jurisdiction over Miller’s appeal, however, because his case also involved discrimination claims.

In its order, the 7th Circuit panel held substantial evidence supported the board’s decision to demote Miller.

Miller was told numerous times what was expected of him on the job, the panel wrote, but he never reached 80% of the productivity standard.

The panel also held Miller failed to support his allegation that he was demoted because he is African American.

Lee concluded Miller had not shown he was meeting the administration’s legitimate job expectations, one of the requirements for establishing a race discrimination claim, the panel wrote.

The panel rejected Miller’s contention that whether he was meeting the administration’s expectations was not relevant.

Miller argues the administration did not hold a white coworker to the same standard it applied to him, the panel wrote, leaving the way open for a jury to find the standard was a pretext for discrimination.

“But as the district court also concluded, the white coworker who performed poorly and was not demoted did not perform as poorly as Miller; Miller consistently performed worse,” the panel wrote.

Panel members were Chief Judge Diane P. Wood and Judges Michael B. Brennan and Michael Y. Scudder Jr.

The case is Kevin D. Miller v. Andrew M. Saul, No. 19-2954.

Miller, of Schererville, Ind., represents himself in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex M. Hartzler represents the Social Security Administration.

Neither Miller nor a spokesperson for the administration could be reached for comment.